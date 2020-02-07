Tri-Tech Preschool accepting applications for 2020-21 school year starting Monday

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick will soon be opening preschool enrollment for the next school year.

Tri Tech's "unique laboratory preschool program" lets high school students get hands-on experience caring for children and learning about their development. They also earn college credit toward an early childhood degree at Columbia Basin College.

Some of the benefits for parents who enroll their kids include a two-to-one child-teacher ratio, affordable cost, and a focus on socialization.

"My favorite part is definitely just walking in the environment and seeing 26 preschoolers with big smiles. They walk in, they're so excited to be here. So excited to learn new things," Tri-Tech Early Education student Alina Tyutyunnik said.

This is the only laboratory preschool program in the Tri-City area.

Preschool days are on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There are both morning and afternoon sessions. Tuition is $100 a month. Only 27 children per session will be accepted.

Enrollment starts Monday.

To learn more about Tri Tech's preschool program, or to enroll your child, you can go to their website here.