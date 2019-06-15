KENNEWICK, WA- Across America there is currently a technical job shortage. This means jobs such as mechanics, cooks and others are in a need of more workers. Tri-Tech Skills Center which is a school that teaches high school juniors and seniors across the region technical skills sees this shortage as an opportunity.

"With 740,000 jobs in the next five years being opened to technically skilled employees it is wonderful," said Paul Randall who is the Tri-Tech Skills Center principal.

With 19 different programs the skills center offers many options for students who attend.

"Those students that attend the skills center are in a very good position because we are equipping them with the technical skills to be successful in that environment," said Randall.

Many of the tools learned at the skills center allow students to get jobs right after high school graduation. Many have gotten jobs in Seattle New York and various other cities across the country.