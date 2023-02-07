PORTLAND, Ore.-
The jury trial for the man suspected in a shooting at Wildhorse Casino in August has been pushed back to June 13.
Javier Vigil, 51, of Umatilla is accused of entering Wildhorse Casino on August 17 and demanding $1 million from the teller. After pulling out a gun he left the casino with about $70,000 in cash. Outside the casino he exchanged fire with a Tribal Police Officer before being taken into custody.
Vigil is facing several federal charges, including attempted murder and two counts of assault. His trial will be in Portland.
