WASHINGTON STATE.-A triathlete is recovering after being bitten by a Harbor Seal during an ocean swim off the Washington coast in August.
Dana Robertson Halter, an experienced open-water swimmer, was bitten through her wetsuit during an annual two-mile swim off Decatur Island in San Juan County according to a UW Medicine press release.
"When I got myself in the rowboat, I saw her head pop up about 15 feet away,” said Robertson Halter. “She was adorable, and also had a pup that she thought I was too close to.”
Robertson Halter needed stitches and received antibiotics at the emergency room, but after a week the bite wound was not improving and when she developed a fever she was admitted to the UW Medical Center's Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic.
"This is the first time I've seen a seal bite, although it's certainly something that I've learned about in my training,” said Dr. Sally Baker, an infectious diseases fellow at UW Medicine. “What is in the mouth of a cat or a dog is very different than what's in the mouth of a seal or a sea lion.”
At UW Medical Center it was discovered that bacteria from the water and not the seal bite was delaying the healing and antibiotics were prescribed.
“I will 100% be back with my master’s swim team in the pool," Robertson Halter said. "I just will probably treat ocean swimming with a bit more caution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.