KENNEWICK, Wash.- A community celebration will be held to mark the completion of habitat and recreation improvements to Clover Island's northern shoreline on May 12 at 2:30 p.m.
The festivities will feature a tribal blessing, ribbon cutting and the opening of shoreline viewpoints. Rollin Ice Cream will also be offering free samples according to the Port of Kennewick.
The project restored nearly an acre of shallow water habitat and a half-mile of shoreline to benefit migrating fish and provide benefits to other birds, wildlife, and aquatic species at Clover Island according to a Port of Kennewick press release.
Four viewpoints with benches were also constructed, two educational signs were installed and the Clover Island Riverwalk was extended to connect the community with the Columbia River waterfront.
The improvements were a joint project between the Port of Kennewick and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.