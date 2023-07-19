WASHINGTON- Tribal lands preparing for the impact of the climate crisis are receiving help from the Department of the Interior as $120 million is being provided through the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Tribal Climate Annual Awards Program.
The money is set to be used proactively in planning measures including climate adaptation, drought and wildland fire mitigation.
For local tribes like the Yakama Nation, most of the funds will used to address one of the many issues caused by the climate crisis.
"For the Yakama Nation, we're on the east side of the Cascades where fires play a key role into the ecology but also the risks associated to climate change," said Department of Natural Resources' Superintendent of the Yakama Nation, Philip Rigdon.
The funding is one of the largest amounts distributed by the Awards Program and includes money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act and 2023 annual appropriations.
“This investment is historic and reflects the Administration’s commitment to fulfilling the trust responsibility to protect the ability of Tribes to exist in their homelands in the face of a changing climate,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland.
“This funding provides Tribes with the resources they need to develop and implement proactive strategies for their communities to become more resilient and effective at things like protecting homes and infrastructure, and if necessary, to relocate to safer ground.”
Rigdon tells me the funding can also help the salmon population within tribal lands, as multiple agencies are working together to address the issue.
The funding is also part of the Biden-Haris Administration's Justice40 Initiative to put 40% of certain federal investments into disadvantaged communities.
