Yakama Nation Tribal Police

TOPPENISH, Wash.-

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has confirmed that there was a shooting on 810 1st Avenue in Toppenish on the morning of November, 1.

Reports of the shooting first came in around 7:20 a.m. and one person was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway.

The victim was transported to the hospital and a man in red was seen leaving the scene.

The Yakama Nation Tribal Police are now in charge of the case and are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.