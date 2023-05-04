OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington state Committee on Geographic Names recently approved five names to replace derogatory names at locations across the state, including Kittitas County.
Three of the approved names were submitted by Tribes to replace names that were derogatory to Native American women according to a press release from the Department of Natural Resources.
Under the approved proposals a nine-acre lake north of Cle Elum in Kittitas County would be named Nosh Nosh Wahtum. According to today's press release the name means "Salamander Lake" and was proposed by the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.
Approved name changes:
- Chelan County: a five-acre lake west of Wenatchee would be named Masawii Lake. Name proposed by a Wenatchi elder and submitted by the Confederated Tribe of the Colville Reservation.
- Jefferson County: Passage between two islands would be named Passage Through. A traditional name for the passage which was a significant travel route for S’Klallam and Chemacum peoples in the 18th and 19th centuries before being blocked by a causeway for approximately 100 years.
- Okanogan County: 2-mile-long ridge west of Pateros would be named Swaram Creek Ridge. Name was proposed by Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.
- Thurston County: A ditch south of Tumwater would be renamed Hopkins Ditch.
