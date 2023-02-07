Tribes across the country await Supreme Court decision on Indian Child Welfare Act

The United States Supreme Court has yet to release a decision regarding Haaland v. Brackeen, which questions whether the Indian Child Welfare Act is constitutional. The Court heard arguments on the case in November 2022; the case is currently pending and listed as being considered in the 2022-23 session.
What is the argument?
The lawsuit argues that the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) is discriminatory against non-Indigenous people and therefore, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. The act requires that tribes are notified when Native children are up for adoption, so the child has a higher chance of being placed with members of the same tribe or other Native American families. If it comes down to a choice between a Native American family and a non-Native American family, the act guides states to choose the former. The act does not prevent non-Native people from adopting Native children; rather, Native communities would receive preference.
The lawsuit in Texas originated from Chad and Jennifer Brackeen. They adopted a Native American child after a legal battle with the Navajo Nation, according to the Associated Press. The Brackeens and other plaintiffs believe the ICWA is race-based, violating Fourteenth Amendment protections, and unlawfully imposes duties on states.
History behind the Indian Child Welfare Act
The ICWA was introduced in 1978 in response to the staggering amount of Native American children taken out of their homes and placed with adoptive families, foster care or in institutions, according to the Associated Press. The majority of these children were placed with white families or in boarding schools. These boarding schools forced assimilation, relocating the children and suppressing American Indian languages, identities, beliefs and culture. Federal investigation found that the schools “deployed systemic militarized and identity-alteration methodologies.”
Research from when ICWA was enacted showed that between 25-35% of Native children were removed from their homes. It’s reported that around 85% of these children were placed outside their communities, even when not necessary.
The act’s declaration of policy declared “it is the policy of this Nation to protect the best interests of Indian children and to promote the stability and security of Indian tribes and families by the establishment of minimum Federal standards for the removal of Indian children from their families and the placement of such children in foster or adoptive homes which will reflect the unique values of Indian culture, and by providing for assistance to Indian tribes in the operation of child and family service programs.”
In an attempt to further reparations, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced in June 2021 the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, meant to review the legacy of the federal boarding schools’ policies. This initiative has since revealed that hundreds of thousands of Indigenous children were removed from their communities over about 150 years. In Secretary Haaland’s first report on the initiative’s progress, it was reported that 408 schools were identified across 37 states. Additionally, burial sites were found at 53 of these sites, with the number expected to increase.
A series of policies in the 1950s furthered the boarding schools’ damage, echoing policies of assimilation, referred to as the Termination Era. This included the seizure of tribal land, termination of tribes and further suppressive policies. Following the Termination Era, legislators attempted to undo the damage. The ICWA was one of the policies passed in these recognition attempts.
“Adoption is one of the most influential events that can happen in a child’s life; it has the power to shape their entire future,” said the Native American Rights Fund. “ICWA ensured that this decision is given careful consideration so that the unique needs of Native children are met. ICWA places kids with their extended families or communities when possible, which is considered best practice by child welfare experts. Research shows that when kids are connected to their identity and culture it leads to positive outcomes, including higher self-esteem and academic achievement.”
Most recent data from the National Indian Child Welfare Association reports that American Indian and Alaska Native children are four times more likely to be placed in child welfare, accounting for 2.7% of children placed outside their homes despite accounting for only 1% of children in the country.
How did this case get to the Supreme Court?
A federal district court in Texas found the ICWA unconstitutional in 2018, based on the Brackeen’s lawsuit. The decision was reversed by a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019.
“The [Fifth Circuit] court’s decision affirmed the constitutionality of ICWA, recognizing the unique political status of tribal nations and upholding the federal law that is so critical to safeguarding Indian child welfare,” said the Native American Rights Fund. “It was a resounding victory for the law and those who fought to protect it.”
Shortly after the Fifth Circuit Court decision, the court agreed to an en banc review of the decision. An en banc review involves the entire circuit court, as opposed to normal panels of three judges. The decision made in an en banc review replaces the decision of the previous panel.
The en banc panel’s decision upheld the constitutionality of ICWA overall, but found certain sections unconstitutional in an over 300-page review released in April 2021. The following September, the U.S. Supreme Court was formally asked to review the en banc decision by the U.S. Department of Justice, numerous tribal nations, Texas and individual plaintiffs in the case. The court agreed and heard oral arguments in November 2022. A decision has yet to be made.
How will this affect Washington?
Washington state has codified parts of ICWA into its laws, along with nine other states. According to the Associated Press, whether these laws stand or not will depend on the Supreme Court decision.
Some tribes, tribal members and advocates have been vocal about the possible aftermath of the decision. The common worry is that tribes’ sovereign status could then be in jeopardy.
