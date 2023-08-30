RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC) announced the formation of the Energy Forward Alliance (E.F.A.).
C.E.O of TRIDEC Karl Dye and C.E.O of Energy Northwest Bob Shuetz say that there are two broad goals with E.F.A.
"It's all about clean energy," Shuetz says.
Dye and Shuetz say the goals are that the Tri-Cities is a clean energy community and that moving forward they highlight businesses like Energy Northwest and P.N.N.L who focus on clean energy.
Dye and Shuetz add that by achieving these goals the Tri-Cities, Washington and the nation can come tome E.F.A for clean energy solutions.
Executive Director of Communications and External Engagement for P.N.N.L Jaime Shimek tells me that P.N.N.L alongside TRIDEC and Energy Northwest are just a small part of the community who is helping launch the E.F.A.
"P.N.N.L is really excited and I'm personally really excited to part of that effort," Shimek says.
What does this mean for the community? Dye and Shuetz say the E.F.A and focusing on clean energy will help the economy with new jobs but will also help improve businesses and educate the community.
"Our goal is to come up with business focused solutions so that the impact on business is lessened and that businesses could actually profit in the long term from it. So there's a positive economic impact and that we're together to create the jobs of the future," Dye says.
To learn more about E.F.A and their mission visit their website.
