RICHLAND, Wash.-
Tickets for the 14th annual Tri-Cities International Film Festival (TRIFI), go on sale Thursday, September, 1st.
Watch "All Sorts," a community-made movie from Yakima native whose films have been internationally recognized
The festival showcases independent, international films locally and runs from Friday, October, 14th to Sunday, October, 16th.
The best films from 120 submissions and 16 countries will be shown.
Local filmaker Augustin Dulauray's documentary Hanford, will be featured in the documentary category.
Saturday, October, 15th will feature the winners of a 72 hour film challenge, a contest where teams of local filmmakers have three days to write, edit and shoot a 5 minute film.
On Sunday, October, 16th the best Indie short films will stream.
Tickets can be purchased here, beginning September, 1st.
