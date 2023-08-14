BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:36 p.m. According to the WSDOT live travel map, Highway 225 has reopened between West Accord Road and the shooting range.
Driver should still expect delays.
UPDATE: 3:29 p.m. Benton County Emergency Management is asking individuals to stay away from the Rattlesnake Slope Wildlife Area until further notice.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Highway 225 is being shut down between W Accord Rd and the shooting range due to the Trinity Fire which is now estimated at roughly 600 acres according to Captain Scott Hawley with Benton County Fire District 2.
According to Captain Hawley, initial reports indicate that the fire may have started when a car backed into an electrical box, causing sparks that caught nearby brush on fire.
State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan to respond to the Trinity Fire burning off Highway 225 in Benton City.
Fire Chief Dennis Bates with Benton County Fire District 2 requested the state fire assistance and WSP Chief John Batiste authorized it at 11:30 a.m. on August 14.
The State Fire Marshal's Office the fire is threatening homes in the area. Benton County Fire District's 1 and 2, Franklin County Fire District 5, the Richland Fire Department and the Pasco Fire Department are all responding to the fire according to a NonStop Local reporter on the scene.
According to Jack Derderian with Benton County Fire District 2, the fire is moving fast and several agencies are fighting it on two sides.
Fire crews are now dropping water from a helicopter and three airplanes on the fire according to a NonStop Local reporter on scene and the fire is headed towards rough terrain.
Benton County Emergency Services issued several evacuation levels for the areas near the wildfire in Benton City.
Level 3: GO NOW was set for North Leonard Private Road Northwest. Anyone in this area should leave immediately.
Level 2: GET SET evacuation for Montana Private Road, West Sunrise Private Road NW and Wagon Wheel Private Road NW. Anyone in the area should be prepared to evacuate at any moment.
LEVEL 1: GET READY was set for West Private Road 682 Northwest and south to West Acord Road. People in this area do not need to leave now but should make preparations to get family, pets or livestock to a safe area.
An evacuation center is set up at the American Red Cross building on 7202 W. Deschutes Avenue in Kennewick.
Benton County Fire District 2 and multiple other agencies are arriving on the scene and staging. People are advised to stay out of the area if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
