YAKIMA, Wash.- With the fall semester for college students right around the corner, the college experience can be daunting for many. For first-generation and low-income students, programs like TRIO Student Support Services at Yakima Valley College can help students find their groove in higher education.
"Our program aims to give those students additional support to help them reach their degree completion," said TRIO program coordinator, Tara Curfman.
Through tutoring and workshops to teach students how to survive on their own, the program helps students in their time at YVC and prepares them for their academic careers beyond.
"I kind of view my position not only trying to provide these resources to students but trying to be a mentor," said Curfman.
As program coordinator for now over a year, Curfman has seen multiple success stories from her students- including Corena Corral who is working on her associate degree in substance use disorders.
"It has given opportunities that I would have otherwise not been able to do, such as trips to different universities to further my education and open networking opportunities for my career field," said Corral.
The benefits to TRIO don't stop in the classroom. The community built within the program helps students to broaden their horizons and find their place on campus.
"Participating in TRIO made me more comfortable and make connections as part of a group," said fellow TRIO student, Nayumi Paredes, who graduated from YVC in June. "Being part of TRIO gives students the opportunity to find a community within YVC."
"We know that students that get involved in their college campus, tend to graduate at a higher rate than their peers who really are not involved," said Curfman. "So we know that the connection, forming a connection and having a community, we know that's beneficial to them."
As well as academic support, TRIO provides financial support to one student in the program every year through the TRIO Grant Aid. The grant is only open to TRIO students, to help with the costs of college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.