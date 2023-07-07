KENNEWICK, Wash.- Trios Health has announced its nine-member Residency Class of 2026.
"We are pleased to welcome these doctors to Trios Health and are excited to be part of their learning as they move forward in their careers," said Emma Brice, Trios Health Designated Institutional Officer of Graduate Medical Education.
The class includes four new family medicine resident physicians and five new internal medicine resident physicians. According to Trios over 2,200 people applied for the residency program this year before 200 were interviewed and nine were chosen for the 3-year-long program.
“We believe each of these doctors will be a great asset to our team, our residency program, and, most importantly, our patients," Brice said.
Trios Health Residency Class of 2026:
- Eseoghene Adun, MD. Family Medicine - Meharry Medical College – Hometown: Nashville, TN.
- Rachel Donaldson, MD. Internal Medicine - American University of Antigua College of Medicine - Hometown: Dawson Springs, KY.
- Matthew Lee, DO. Internal Medicine - Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Hometown: Moreno Valley, CA.
- William Mortell, DO. Internal Medicine University of Pikeville - Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine - Hometown: Lake Tapas, WA.
- Costina Papatheodorou, DO. Family Medicine - Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine - Hometown: Bay Area, CA.
- Nicholas Sanseri, DO. Family Medicine - Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine - Hometown: Redmonds, OR.
- Cody Sellers, DO. Internal Medicine - Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Hometown: Indianapolis, IN.
- David Van-Thai, MD. Family Medicine - McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston - Hometown: Houston, TX.
- Ryan Wertz, DO. Internal Medicine - Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine - Hometown: Altoona, PA.
