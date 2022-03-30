KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Trios Health celebrated the final birth at its original hospital location on Monday, March 28, before officially moving the Birth Center to a new location. The original campus opened in 1952, with around 70 years of births occurring at the Auburn campus. The director of the Birth Center, Stephanie Roderick, estimates thousands of babies born on the campus.
With the brand new Trios Birth Center opening at 3810 Plaza Way, the legacy was closed by 19-inch-tall Baby Fabricio. Zaida and Fabricio welcomed 6 pound, 13 ounce Baby Fabricio before 7 p.m. on Monday.
The family was given a gift basket that featured baby items, sparkling cider and commemorative Trios Birth Center glasses. After the first birth at the new Trios Birth Center, that family will receive a similar gift basket.
“It is bittersweet to welcome the last baby at our Trios Family Birth Center on our Auburn campus,” said Roderick. “It is our goal – and privilege – to help make the experience of welcoming a new baby a positive and memorable one for families. We are looking forward to continuing this at our new location.”
Those in labor should check into the Emergency Room and will be directed to the birth center.
