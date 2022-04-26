Trios Health holds summer camp for children with Type 1 Diabetes

KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Trios Health has opened registration for this year’s Camp Trios, which is a three-day summer camp for children ages 6-14 with Type 1 Diabetes to better understand their diagnosis.
Mentors ages 15-18 can also register.
The camp is July 19-21 this year, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the Southridge Sports Complex. It will feature education activities, physical activities, trained physicians at all times and healthy meals and snacks.
The camp is a first of its kind in Tri-Cities and plans to provide the kids with tools for managing their diabetes without limiting their daily life.
“Often we see kids who have been newly diagnosed and they aren’t sure about what they can and can’t do, and we take this time to show them that they can live very normal lives,” said Trios’ director of diabetes and nutrition education, Christy Kuhn. “When they see all these other kids running, playing, eating, and doing all the stuff they want to do, it makes them see that it is possible.”
