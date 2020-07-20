KENNEWICK, WA - Trios Health’s annual Camp Trios for children with Type 1 Diabetes starts tomorrow.

The camp, which has been held annually since 2012, will be virtual this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Campers aged 6 to 14 years old will learn how to manage their Type 1 Diabetes through educational, age-appropriate activities led by Trios Health diabetic educators, support staff, trained physicians, and other healthcare providers.

While Camp Trios will look and feel different this year, campers will still be able to learn together and form valuable bonds.

“We are sad that we can’t bring the campers together in person this year, but we are grateful for the technology that enables us to still be together,” said Christy Kuhn, Director of Diabetes Education and Nutrition Services at Trios. “The campers are excited to still be able to get together and looking forward to reconnecting with each other virtually.”

Camp Trios is scheduled from 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week. Camp supervisors will virtually lead the campers through various activities, including exercise time, cooking, arts and crafts, educational games, and more. The campers have already picked up their activity bags and will have all the materials they need for each day of the camp.

“We have big plans that include making a volcano, painting, baking a Hawaiian pizza, and more. It’s going to be fun!” Christy said.

Goals of Camp Trios are to educate children regarding their diabetes, while promoting independence, self-discipline, and responsibility; offer opportunities for children and families to meet others who are facing the same challenges; provide an ongoing network of resources to support children with Type 1 Diabetes and their families; empower children to recognized limitless opportunities when diabetes is properly managed, and build lifelong relationships between the children, staff, volunteers, and parents/guardians.

Camp Trios is backed by a lot of community support. This year’s donors include the Kennewick Lions Club, Trios Medical Group, Roasters, Costa Vida, Subway, the Tri-City Herald, and the REACH Museum.

“We’re grateful for all of the community support and for the groups and businesses that have come together to once again make Camp Trios a reality for these kids,” Christy said.

For more information, visit TriosHealth.org/Camp-Trios.