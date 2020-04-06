KENNEWICK, WA – Trios Health has launched an online community platform that allows friends, family, church communities and the community at large to connect with current patients. Trios Chaplain, Ondria Hitt shares, “For hospitalized patients, staying connected to their support systems and receiving encouragement and love from family and friends is a meaningful part of healing and recovery. We know that our patients not being able to have visitors and loved ones at their bedside can be an isolating and lonely experience. We want our patients to know they are not forgotten, and that people care about them. Prayers, poems, scriptures, or your heartfelt messages will matter and make a difference.”
Isolation has become a very real concern since our local hospitals have restricted visitation to protect both patients and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Staff at Trios will be printing out the messages and delivering to patients with the hope that this communication will bring comfort, encouragement and peace during this very challenging time. And, for a community self-isolating at home, Chaplain Ondria shares, “We are finding creative ways to help keep our patients spirits up while helping the community know how they can remain close to their loved ones and other patients. The kindness of our community has been like a prayer in motion as they continue to reach out to help in so many ways. We acknowledge the community with deep gratitude for their care.
Anyone from the community can share well wishes and words of inspiration online Trios patients. Please visit bit.ly/2V9bFPA to fill out your message. The link will also be posted on the Trios website - TriosHealth.org/COVID-19/.
About Trios Health Trios Health, a UW Medicine Community Health Partner, operates two campuses to accommodate the area’s fast-growing population: Trios Women’s and Children’s Center at its downtown Kennewick location and Trios Southridge Hospital in south Kennewick. Trios Medical Group serves a growing medical staff network of 325+ providers throughout the Tri-Cities and includes practices and services at nine Care Centers and one Urgent Care Center.
Our health system, established in 1952, became a member of LifePoint Health in 2018 and works closely with Lourdes Health in Pasco, another LifePoint-owned hospital, to make our community healthier. For more information, visit us at www.TriosHealth.org or follow us on Facebook.