KENNEWICK, Wash. – 

With the arrival of Baby Emmet, Trios Health welcomed its first baby of 2023.

Baby Emmett who was born to Alyssia on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11:20 a.m. arrived weighing in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

“Helping our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way is one of our greatest privileges,”  said Stephanie Roderick, Trios Birth Center Director.

In Prosser, Baby Janelle arrived at 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day weighing 8lbs. 10.2 ounces. 

Prosser Memorial Hospital shared her picture to welcome the New Year's Baby to the community. 

 