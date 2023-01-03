KENNEWICK, Wash. –
With the arrival of Baby Emmet, Trios Health welcomed its first baby of 2023.
Baby Emmett who was born to Alyssia on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11:20 a.m. arrived weighing in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches.
“Helping our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way is one of our greatest privileges,” said Stephanie Roderick, Trios Birth Center Director.
In Prosser, Baby Janelle arrived at 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day weighing 8lbs. 10.2 ounces.
Prosser Memorial Hospital shared her picture to welcome the New Year's Baby to the community.
