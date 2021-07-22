KENNEWICK, Wash. - Trios Health is teaming up with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive at the Trios Care Center at Southridge Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Across our nation, we are currently facing a severe blood shortage and are in need of donations from all blood types,” Trios Health Laboratory Director Mindy Aichele said in a release from Trios Health. “We are committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations. This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors and opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is continuously needing to be restocked to fit the demand for donations, which someone in the U.S. is in need for every two seconds, Trios Health said according to the Red Cross.
The public is welcome to participate in the blood drive. Volunteers of all blood types are needed.
Appointments are required in order to donate blood, and donors must obey COVID-19 safety rules, including wearing a mask, inside all Trios Health facilities.