KENNEWICK, Wash. - Trios Hospital and the American Red Cross partnered up for a blood drive to honor a nurse's son who was in a bad accident.
According to Gabby Sexton, the Emergency Room Supervisor the nurse's son needed over 44 units of blood. The blood drive also acted as a way to address the blood shortage the nation has been seeing.
The nationwide blood shortage is coming to a critical point according to the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross says it is in need of all types of blood.
The blood drive today hit a little closer to home.
According to Sexton donating blood is vital for the nationwide blood shortage and she says having units of blood is the difference between life and death.
"So statistics right now state every two seconds somebody in our nation requires a blood transfusion," said Sexton. "Red blood cells once you donate, they only last 42 days. We need that continuous donation."
Sexton says one of the Trios nurse's son was in a bad accident and to save him they had to use over 44 units of blood.
Sexton says today's blood drive was a way to show support for an extended family member.
Sexton says when the nurse was asked what Trios could do for her, she didn't hesitate with her answer.
"She told us one of the best ways we could do that is to help bring awareness to how a blood transfusion can truly save someone's life," Sexton says. "She was so grateful for all the donors it took to save her son's life."
Sexton said they moved up the blood drive they normally have in the fall because of the overwhelming support for the nurse and her family.
According to Sexton, they hold two blood drives a year, one in the fall and one in the spring.
If you want to donate blood just look at the Red Cross for places closest to you.
