KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department placed Trios Medical Center at Southridge on a brief lockdown around 5 p.m. today.

Officers from multiple agencies around the Tri-Cities responded to a man outside the hospital who contacted 911 and indicated mental health concerns that posed a danger to himself, the hospital and the public.

As a precaution, the hospital was temporarily placed on lockdown and several roads adjacent to the hospital were blocked off.

A short stand-off occurred but officers were successfully able to place the man into protective custody without any further incident.

The lockdown has been lifted and the roads in and around Trios were reopened shortly after.