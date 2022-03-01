KENNEWICK —
Starting today, Trios’ Obstetrics and Women’s Health Clinic will be relocated to the Southridge Trios Care Center sixth floor. The new address is 3730 Plaza Way. The clinic previously operated at deBit Trios Care Center in downtown Kennewick.
They are moving while waiting for the opening of Trios’ new Birth Center, scheduled to open in late March at the Southridge.
“We are excited to be able to move these providers to a location that is convenient to the new Trios Birth Center on the Southridge campus and will allow them to be on site to be with their patients at the time of delivery,” said Director of Trios Medical Group Operations, Lorie Orozco. “We see this as an exciting transition and are committed to making sure it feels as smooth and convenient for our patients as possible.”
Physicians in the clinic include Kyle Curtis, DO, Hala Madi, MD, Shumal Malepati, MD, and Adam Smith, DO. Appointments can be scheduled through 509-221-6600.
