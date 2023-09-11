KENNEWICK, Wash.-The matches for the WWE Supershow at the Toyota Center in Kennewick on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. have been announced and the show will feature a triple main event.
Tickets are available through the Toyota Center box office and Ticketmaster. The card is subject to change.
Scheduled matches for the WWE Supershow in Kennewick:
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.
- Street Fight: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes vs. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.
- United States Championship Fatal Four Way: WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory.
