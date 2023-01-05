Triplex fire kills dog in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A home fire killed one dog around 8 p.m. on January 4, according to the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District. Reports of a cable on fire led URFPD crews to residential complex within three minutes.
The residence was a one-story triplex, a complex with three units. Crews reported heavy smoke and moderate fire from one unit when they arrived, according the URFPD.
Fire crews began by evacuating nearby residents and extinguishing the fire, then protecting exposures, according to URFPD. Units with the Irrigon Fire Department, Umatilla County Fire District 1, Boardman Fire Rescue District and the City of Umatilla Police Department were also on scene.
One person lived in the unit, according to URFPD. She was not home at the time of the fire, but noticed her smoke detectors going off when she returned, calling 9-1-1. URFPD reports the resident's dog died before crews arrived from smoke inhalation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.