Trooper Atkinson comes home Sunday after recovering from gunshot injuries, escorted by parade

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Trooper Dean Atkinson will return home from the hospital after being shot multiple times on September 22. A parade will help escort him home this Sunday.
The motorcade will exit Highway 12 at Myra Road and follow it all the way down to Dallas Military Road. The motorcade will then turn left on Dallas Military Road and follow the road down to a roundabout. The bottom of Dallas Military Road will be the end of the parade route.
If you would like to show your support for Trooper Atkinson, you can line up on the sidewalks on both sides of the streets on that route.
Trooper Atkinson battled with injures he received earlier this month at the Harborview Trauma Center in Seattle. He had several surgeries and is finally able to come home.
If you remember, Trooper Atkinson was near Poplar and Gesa Bank, when a person approached him and shot him multiple times in the face and head. He drove himself to the hospital immediately after.
The motorcade will arrive in Walla Walla between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer asks that people don't park in any areas other than approved parking along the route.
We'll be streaming the parade live on our Nonstop News Channel you can watch HERE.
