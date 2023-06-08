WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition has honored Washington State Patrol Trooper, Dean Atkinson, with a Local Hero Award.
Congratulations to our very own @wastatepatrol Troopers Dean Atkinson and Jarret Krueger. The Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition recognized their efforts to keep our community safe. #servicewithhumility #communityfirst. @targetzero @wspd3pio pic.twitter.com/VVwCpmxr1h— WSP El Protector Daniel Mosqueda (@WSPElProtector) May 12, 2023
Atkinson was shot in the face while on patrol in September 22 before driving himself to a hospital. He was then taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment.
The Coalition recognized Trooper Atkinson's work to keep the community safe.
At the same ceremony, Trooper Jarret Krueger was honored as the Top DUI Officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.