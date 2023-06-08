Local Hero Award, Trooper Dean Atkinson

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition has honored Washington State Patrol Trooper, Dean Atkinson, with a Local Hero Award.

Atkinson was shot in the face while on patrol in September 22 before driving himself to a hospital. He was then taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment.

The Coalition recognized Trooper Atkinson's work to keep the community safe. 

At the same ceremony, Trooper Jarret Krueger was honored as the Top DUI Officer.