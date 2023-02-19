Atkinson was shot in the face and hand but still drove himself to a nearby hospital where he was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

Kennewick Police Department showed support at the game and thanked Atkinson for his bravery. WSP Trooper Thorson took to Twitter to thank Tri-City Americans and shared support of Atkinson.

Trooper Atkinson returned to Walla Walla on October 2, 2022. Atkinson is on the road to recovery and plans to return to work as soon as he can.