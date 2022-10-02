WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
After two weeks in Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. is home in Walla Walla.
On September 22, 2022, Trooper Atkinson was shot in the line in the area of Myra Rd and Poplar Rd.
Trooper Sarah Clasen told us he drove himself to the hospital.
Dean Atkinson Sr. shared in a Facebook post, "He is feeling the love and consistently cries when I share all of your replies."
Trooper Atkinson was escorted from Seattle to Walla Walla on Sunday morning.
He's a five-year veteran from the Washington State Patrol and family and friends are excited to have him home.
Washington State Patrol says Trooper Atkinson, "The outpour of community support, thoughts and prayers for Trooper Atkinson and his family have been immensely appreciated."
Trooper Atkinson was welcomed by the community he serves in Walla Walla shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
College Place Firefighter Rick Guse, the Atkinson Family created shirts to help "Fight Like Dean."
Trooper Atkinson is planning on getting married in the summer of 2023, the Atkinson family is now selling those shirts to help support Trooper Atkinson.
The first 17 shirts purchased will be covering the processing and production fees.
