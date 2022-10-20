Troopers respond to ten Kennewick collisions in one day
Courtesy: Trooper Thorson

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Troopers with Washington State Patrol investigated ten collisions October 19 around the Kennewick area, according to Trooper Chris Thorson. Four of the ten were hit-and-runs. 

Thorson wants to remind drivers of some basic traffic laws that everyone should keep in mind, especially as rain is expected in the area. These include: 

  • Driving the speed limit 
  • Not following too close 
  • Staying off your phone 
  • Using your turn signals 
  • Yield to other cars