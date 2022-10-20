Troopers respond to ten Kennewick collisions in one day

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Troopers with Washington State Patrol investigated ten collisions October 19 around the Kennewick area, according to Trooper Chris Thorson. Four of the ten were hit-and-runs.
Thorson wants to remind drivers of some basic traffic laws that everyone should keep in mind, especially as rain is expected in the area. These include:
Driving the speed limit
Not following too close
Staying off your phone
Using your turn signals
Yield to other cars
