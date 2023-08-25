RICHLAND, Wash.- TROT for TROT fun run will be held in Richland on October 14, 2023.
The fun run will be held at Columbia Point Marina Park, in Richland Washington on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
Registration is now open.
Adults can choose to participate in either a 1-mile or 5k walk or run. Registration for adults registration is $15 until September 24. After September 24 registration is $20 for adults.
Children can also choose to participate in a 1-mile or 5k walk or run. Registration for children 5 and under is free. For any child above the age of 5, registration will be $8.
All proceeds will go towards supporting TROT programs.
You can register online with TROT. For any questions call (509) 412-0112
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.