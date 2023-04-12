WASHINGTON- Trout have been stocked and tagged into lakes across the state ahead of April 22, when the statewide trout derby begins. The kickoff will be the first time for many likes where thousands of trout can be caught after being planted in the winter and spring.
“Opening day is the result of a huge annual effort to provide fishing at lakes throughout the state, for people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Steve Caromile, Inland Fish Program manager with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Our fish and hatchery staff work tirelessly throughout the year to offer accessible fishing in diverse settings across Washington, and the trout derby means you might even win a prize while doing it.”
2023's derby will feature 800 prizes worth over $40,000 depending on tagged fish caught through October 31.
18 ponds in Region 3 which spans Kittitas, Yakima and Benton County have been restocked as recently as April 10.
Anglers hoping to participate in the derby will need a valid fishing license that runs through March 31, 2024.
