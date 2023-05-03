PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is on the scene of a truck fire on Rd 72.
Rd 72 is currently blocked in both directions at the intersection of 72 and Maxim CT for public and fire crew safety according to FCFD 3.
PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is on the scene of a truck fire on Rd 72.
Rd 72 is currently blocked in both directions at the intersection of 72 and Maxim CT for public and fire crew safety according to FCFD 3.
Digital Content Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Kennewick
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.