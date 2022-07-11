Truck catches fire next to active fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - As fire crews were trying to put out an out-of-control fire on Tree Farm Road on July 11, they were caught off guard by another fire starting on the property.
Franklin County Fire District 3 was responding to a controlled burn that got out of control, trying to extinguish the flames. But not far away, the owner had parked on some dry grass, too close to burning material. The combination led to the Chevrolet Avalanche catching on fire.
Crews tried to save the truck, but said "a wildland engine and PPE can only do so much safely."
