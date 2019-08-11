UPDATE: The Washington State Department of Transportation issued a correction saying the semi-truck is in the Tieton River.

The correct mileposts for the closure happening Monday morning are 152 at the summit of White Pass and at milepost 183 at the Oak Creek Feeding Station.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - A truck driver fell asleep at the wheel of the truck, it left the roadway and ended up in the Naches River around 7 Sunday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will be closing a section of US 12 Monday morning to recover the milk truck.

The closure in the eastbound lanes is at the summit of White Pass near MP 151. In the westbound lanes the closure is near the Oak Creek Feeding Station near MP 138

The closure is taking place from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The driver is being charged with negligent driving. WSP says the driver was injured but refused treatment.