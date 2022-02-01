KENNEWICK, WA - Truck drivers have been in high demand throughout the country since the pandemic began.
Many companies have even increased their starting wages for truck drivers, which has opened up more opportunities, especially for those who've been laid off.
A CDL or Commercial Driver's License is required to operate class A and B vehicles. This includes trucks, school buses and trucks containing hazardous materials.
Theresa Maki, the owner of T-Enterprises truck driving school in Pasco says she has seen many companies offering truck drivers higher wages.
"They're begging for drivers to sign on, they're offering bonuses, the wages are higher than I've ever seen them, it's crazy."
Maki founded T-Enterprises almost 30 years ago after having driven trucks herself. She explained that you have to be 18 years or older to receive your CDL and over 21 to cross state lines.
She says the program can be completed in a couple weeks if you're consistent and takes 160 hours. Additional training is required to operate passenger school buses.
Students have one-on-one lessons with an expert driver and practice out on the road. You will be able to tell they are practicing out on the road when you see a sign a yellow sign hanging on the back of the truck that says "Student Driver."