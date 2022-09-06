f-150 fire

RICHLAND, Wash.-

Around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday morning Richland Police responded to an automated call reporting a car accident.

Officers arrived to the Reata and Leslie Road area to find a Ford F-150 overturned and completely engulfed in flames.

Richland fire responded and quickly put the fire out.

According to Richland Police the vehicle was empty and officers searched the surrounding area, but could not locate the occupants of the car.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on the crash or who may have been inside the vehicle should contact Officer Menges with RPD and reference case#22-39188