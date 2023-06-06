Truck hauling dumpsters burns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews are currently on scene of a fire on I-82 south of Highway 397 and Locust Grove Rd.
Benton County Fire District #1 is responding to the fire involving a Dodge truck hauling dumpsters in the westbound lanes heading toward Kennewick from Oregon. According to BCFD1 the fire seems to have started under the cab of the truck.
The fire has reportedly spread to the grass and brush in the median of the highway, but traffic is not being impacted at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.