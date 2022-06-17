YAKIMA, Wash. -
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has positively identified the truck involved in the hit-and-run that killed Wendy Baker, former nursing director at YVC.
The 66-year-old was hit by a maroon 2020 GMC Denali, which was found at an active construction site around East Valley early on June 17.
It is unknown if the driver has been arrested. The truck is now at the Yakima County evidence facility.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
