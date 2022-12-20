INTERSTATE 84 — A man from Carnation is dead after a single-car crash on I-84 around milepost 188 on December 19, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police (OSP).
Chad Michael Flynn, 39, was in a Ford F-350 with a 45-year-old passenger, also from Carnation, just before the crash, headed east on I-84 in Umatilla County. According to OSP, the truck lost traction and hit the guardrail before rolling over.
Flynn was declared dead on scene, according to OSP. The passenger had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. While the crash is still under investigation, OSP believes neither was wearing their seat belt.
The crash closed the road for around three and a half hours.
