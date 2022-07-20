KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -
Sheriff's Deputies and Cle Elum/Roslyn Police Officers are jointly investigating a series of truck thefts in Kittitas County. The focus of the thefts has been early 2000's Ford Super duty Trucks.
In some cases the pickups that were recovered after being stolen were targeted again.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has identified two persons of interest, 39-year-old Jesse Chenoweth and 33-year-old Keeley Wolfe.
Chenoweth has an outstanding warrant for assault and attempting to elude police. KCSO says to not approach Chenoweth and if you see him call 911.
Citizens should secure their vehicles and remove valuables that may encourage a break in.
KCSO is asking for information on their location and other vehicle break ins. Anyone with information can contact KITTCOM at 509-925-8534.
