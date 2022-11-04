BAKER CITY, Ore.-
I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes.
This is the second closure of a stretch of I-84 today. ODOT reports that the closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up when they should then spinning out and blocking traffic.
Drivers in eastern Oregon should expect snowy and possibly icy conditions this weekend.
