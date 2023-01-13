Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail for dodging taxes. A judge imposed the punishment Tuesday at a court hearing in New York City. The longtime executive for Donald Trump’s family company has also paid $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest. Weisselberg was promised the five-month sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes. He later testified against the company where he has worked since the mid-1980s. The Trump Organization was convicted last month of helping executives, including Weisselberg, dodge taxes.