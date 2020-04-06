FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel with the assistance of US Marshals and Kennewick Police Department have detained the following individuals in reference to the homicide investigation which is alleged to have occurred on Tuck Road near Eltopia Wa, on or about April 4th.
Details at this time are fragmented and will require more time to develop the information out in order to get a good understanding of what has occurred. At this hour however the Sheriff’s Office has taken several people into custody on various charges.
Pedro Bucio (32 yoa) was taken into custody this morning by US Marshals and the Kennewick Police Department. Bucio is being detained as a suspect in the death investigation. He was taken into custody while exiting a motel room in Kennewick at approximately 1130 hours this date. Mr. Bucio resides at 200 Tuck Rd just outside of Eltopia WA. Pedro Bucio was taken into custody without incident.
Katherine Covarrubias (26 yoa) of 200 Tuck Rd. Eltopia was taken into custody late yesterday afternoon on out of state felony narcotics warrants. She is being held in the Franklin County jail.
Reece Baird (21 yoa) of Hunters Pond Rd. Eltopia was arrested late last night for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Baird was in possession of a firearm when deputies made contact with him in reference to the death investigation at his residence. He is being held in the Franklin County jail.
Guadalupe Angelita Sanchez (29 yoa) of Hunters Pond Rd. Eltopia was arrested along with Baird for multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants out of Benton and Franklin Counties. She is in the Franklin County jail.
The victim’s name is known to law enforcement and the coroner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow on the Westside of our state. Yes it’s scheduled on the Westside because of our current C-19 situation. The nineteen year old victim is believed to be out of Central America region of the country which of course causes delays in releasing the victim’s name. When able to do so the Coroner will release the name.