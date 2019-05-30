KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has determined that the incident involving a man who was shot in the leg on Tuesday afternoon was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot after an accidental discharge.

On Tuesday, May 28 at about 1:30 p.m., Kennewick Police officers responded to the 2000 block of W. 24th Ave for the report of a victim of an apparent shooting. When they arrived, officers found a 27-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg, who had been driven to a home in the 2000 block of W 24th Ave. He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers learned that the victim had exited the vehicle at some point to meet with someone he allegedly knew, then returned to the vehicle with the gunshot wound.

After their investigation, the Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigations Division determined the gunshot was self-inflicted as a result of an accidental discharge of a firearm. The man involved in the incident has been treated and released from the hospital.