WALLA WALLA, WA - Classes were cancelled at Walla Walla High School on Tuesday, January 22 after local authorities and the school district received word of a threat.

One Wa-Hi student had called another Wa-Hi student Monday night and left him a threatening voicemail on Tuesday, according to Walla Walla County Sheriff's deputies and the Wa-Hi communications director.

The other student did not listen to the voicemail until Tuesday morning. When he did, he immediately told his parents, who contacted authorities and the school. The school was put into lock down as authorities investigated the threat. Sheriff's deputies identified and took a 17-year-old suspect from Dayton into custody as he arrived to the high school on a school bus.

It was also decided that Tuesday's classes would be cancelled.

Local officials have informed the district that there is no longer any threat to students and staff. After-school activities will continue to take place today, including sports travel, events, and practices. In addition, school will resume tomorrow for students and staff at Wa-Hi.

"We appreciated the family who immediately reported the threat to us this morning so that we could act quickly to ensure safety for everyone involved," noted Superintendent Wade Smith. "Student and staff safety always comes first, and this morning was no exception."