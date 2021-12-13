KENNEWICK, WA - Tumblegeddon strikes again. A big storm hit pretty much all of Washington on Saturday. In the Tri-Cities it roared through with howling winds, blowing dust and flying tumbleweeds.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson shared a picture on Twitter of tumbleweeds blocking Interstate 82.
He shared some advice with us about driving on a wild, windy day with tumbleweeds flying around.
"If you're driving down the highway and a tumbleweed comes across the lanes of travel, just hit it or try to slow down just a little bit to not hit it," said Trooper Thorson.
He says he's not surprised that people slam on their brakes or try to swerve around tumbleweeds but that just isn't safe. He said he has stood next to one that was up to seven feet wide.
Two years ago tumbleweeds overtook part of Highway 240 near Richland trapping cars and semis overnight.
If you are one of the many people who have them piled up at your house or business after the storm Benton Clean Air Agency says you do not need a permit to burn them.