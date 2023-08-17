RICHLAND, Wash.- Tumbleweed Music Festival has announced its 2023 photography contest.
Photographers are encouraged to submit their best photo of a performance or crowd reaction taken at the 2023 Tumbleweed Music Festival.
Each photographer can submit up to three photos.
The Tumbleweed planning committee will review all entries and award prizes.
First place will win $100.
Second place will win $50
Third place will win $25
And fourth and Fifth place will receive an honorable mention in the Three Rivers Folklife Society Newsletter.
Normal photo editing is allowed. However, no AI-generated images are allowed.
All entries must be submitted by September 15, 2023.
To make an entry email Tumbleweedsubmissions@gmail.com
