RICHLAND, Wash - COVID-19 has caused some big changes to the Tumbleweed music festival. This year it will be an online experience. Below is a news release from festival organizers:
The 24th Annual Tumbleweed Music Festival, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, will transition from the traditional physical festival on 6 stages and two workshop rooms in Richland’s Howard Amon park into a virtual, online festival as a way to gather our community safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tumbleweed planning committee, after several weeks of discussions and fact-finding, have decided that it would be neither proper nor possible to hold the physical festival this year. However, the committee were also firm in their resolve that the festival continue in 2020. TMFVirtual2020 will be the result, allowing us all to be together even as we’re all apart.
The Tumbleweed festival is based around, and has become, a true community of artists, performers, and fans that stretches far and wide across the country. Many people (artists, fans, and volunteers) who have numerous times traveled very long distances to attend each year have commented that Tumbleweed feels like “a family reunion.” For this reason, the planning committee resolved that “our community does not end at the end of the final performance,” and are busily gathering information on how to structure the TMFVirtual2020 festival in such a way that our community, our Tumbleweed family, can have the true experience of being together again for the weekend, even as we’re all safely staying in our own homes.
Stay tuned for more information on when and where to attend the virtual Tumbleweed festival!