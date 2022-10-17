RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland Library cardholders can now check out an attraction pass online.
Just go online and choose an attraction and the date you would like to use it or visit the site. Once reserved, a pass is emailed to you confirming your use. The pass should be displayed at the attraction on the date you choose to be there.
Tumbleweed tourist passes are available for the following attractions:
The REACH Museum, Richland.
The East Benton County Historical Museum, Kennewick.
The USS Triton Tour, Richland.
The Franklin County Historical Museum, Pasco.
Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Pendleton.
The Maryhill Museum of Art, Goldendale.
Library cardholders may also check out Washington state discover passes for up to 7 days. The discover passes must be picked up and returned in person and come with an Explorer Backpack, which contains binoculars, compass, state park book, and a wildlife guide.
Find more information, or reserve a Tumbleweed tourist pass here.
